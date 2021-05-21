Sens. Cruz, Cramer, Cotton Oppose Biden Administration’s Decision to Revoke Trump-Era Rule to Protect Electric Grid from Chinese Cyberattack
‘DOE has a significant responsibility to protect the U.S. electric grid and help ensure that critical equipment supplied from foreign adversaries does not pose a risk’. In the wake of the cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) today sent a letter to the Department of Energy (DOE) criticizing its decision to revoke a Trump-era order that prohibited electric utilities that supply critical defense facilities from importing certain power system equipment from China.thekatynews.com