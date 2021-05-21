Sens. Cruz, Cramer, Cotton Oppose Biden Administration’s Decision to Revoke Trump-Era Rule to Protect Electric Grid from Chinese Cyberattack

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spent Friday evening railing at a news anchor for describing him with an unflattering epithet because of his reverence for a Russian army recruitment ad.Mr Cruz last week expressed his combined anger, embarrassment and concern that whereas Russia is recruiting troops with hypermasculine videos focused on muscles, uniforms and guns, the US – whose defence budget is more than 12 times the size of Russia’s – is putting out pastel-coloured ads telling stories of diverse paths towards military service, with messages that focus not on violence and physical toughness but on values.After his original tweet...