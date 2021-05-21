Aimee Garcia Talks About her Role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K
Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, The George Lopez Show, Off the Map) talks about her role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K premiering today!. Author, producer, actress, wrestling fan and all around amazing person Aimee Garcia, takes on the role of super villainess, Jodie the housewife turn greater evil genius than her husband M.O.D.O.K. in the new Hulu animated series of the same name, produced by the people who brought you Robot Chicken.fanboynation.com