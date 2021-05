During his recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about who he feels is the best performer in wrestling at the moment…. “I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that’s so subjective. I love Randy’s work, although I don’t watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation. In the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy’s segments, he doesn’t disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn’t disappoint.”