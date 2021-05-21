newsbreak-logo
Metabolic Inhibitor Iacs-6274 Shows Early Antitumor Effects In Underserved Patients With Advanced Cancers

 3 days ago

Drug developed by MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division is well-tolerated with effective glutaminase inhibition in Phase I trial. The glutaminase (GLS1) inhibitor IACS-6274, discovered and developed by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division, appears to be well-tolerated with successful target inhibition and early signs of anti-tumor activity in a biomarker-driven Phase I trial. Interim results of the study will be presented at the 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4.

