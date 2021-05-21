newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Historic Rainfall To Continue Deluging South Central States

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Not only is there a likelihood of life-threatening flash flooding during the event but also a slow-motion disaster brought on by rising river levels. High water may take days if not a week or more to recede below flood stage,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. AccuWeather Global Weather Center...

thekatynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Texas Flooding#Severe Flooding#Louisiana Flooding#Southwest#Intense Rainfall#Rainfall Amounts#Historic Levels#Severe Weather#Rising River Levels#Southern Louisiana#Daily Storm Activity#River#Flood Stage#East Baton Rouge#U S#Recorded History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lake Charles, LAwbrz.com

Photos: Major flooding throughout Lake Charles area Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding to parts of southwest Louisiana Monday. Check here for photos and videos from around the Lake Charles area Monday. The National Weather Service reported several inches of rain in the area around noon, including more than seven inches in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles.
Lake Charles, LAfox8live.com

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

Area under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning

Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in...
Lake Charles, LAOrange Leader

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 5.17.21

Periods of rain, some heavy, is expected over the next 4 to 5 days. Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches. During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lebleu Settlement around 1145 AM CDT. Fenton around 1155 AM CDT. Buller around 1205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Veteran international correspondent to chronicle Lake Charles' recovery for The Advocate

The Advocate has hired a veteran reporter to cover the recovery of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana from last year’s twin hurricanes. Mike Smith, 46, joins the newspaper from Agence France-Presse, the French wire service with operations all over the world. Smith had worked for AFP for more than 14 years, including stints as the bureau chief in Lagos, Nigeria; and deputy bureau chief in Jerusalem. He is also the author of a 2015 book about Boko Haram, the jihadist group that has terrorized Nigeria.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to bring back the rain gear as you are heading off to work and school this morning as scattered showers and storms continue to move in from the west this morning. The good news is that it won’t be raining all day as we can expect a few breaks as we head late morning into the early afternoon, but the showers and storms won’t be going anywhere in a hurry as unsettled weather last all week.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight continue through much of Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beginning of our stormy pattern is arriving to Southwest Louisiana as scattered thunderstorms made their appearance for some this afternoon and for others, those chances will increase late tonight through the overnight and into Monday. These scattered storms will at times bring some locally heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Just be prepared for rain before heading out the door Monday.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...