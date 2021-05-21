The Houston Symphony Returns To Miller Outdoor Theatre In June After A Yearlong Covid-19-Induced Absence

This year’s performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are led by the Symphony’s Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation Conducting Fellow Yue Bao, who makes her Miller Outdoor Theatre debut. The Shanghai-born conductor joined the Symphony in 2019 after completing her tenure as the Rita E. Hauser Conducting Fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music. She made her Houston Symphony debut in May 2019 followed by conducting the annual Theater District Open House concert in August 2019, and then opened the Symphony’s 2020–21 Season in September 2020 marking her subscription debut.