(From USAToday) A high school in northeast Florida, which made headlines earlier this year regarding its dress code, is under criticism once again after 80 female students had their yearbook photos edited without their consent. The reason? To add more clothing. The controversy comes as Bartram Trail High School is already embroiled in a debate over its handling of the district’s dress code, which some say is sexist and unfairly targets girls. Critics said the yearbook editing sends yet another harmful message to female students.