An individual doesn’t get cancer, a family does. Kelli Koepsell discovered the truth of that statement in 2014 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had to call her oldest daughter, Ceri, and tell her about the diagnosis. Ceri was 500 miles away at college at the time, and she wanted to quit school and come home. “I couldn’t let her do that,” Koepsell said, and assured her daughter it would be all right.