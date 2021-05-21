newsbreak-logo
Athens, TX

Athens Economic Development Corporation

 3 days ago

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce a return to full operational status. Due to the public health situation, TFFC, located in Athens, had limited operations and visitor services since March 2020. During the pandemic, in anticipation of reopening, TFFC personnel utilized the partial closure to focus efforts on renovations and upgrades to enhance the visitor experience. “We are excited to again be able to provide the opportunity for Texans to see and […]

Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Athens hopes to add lucrative hangars

Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry said Monday the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Director of Planning Dan Harmon has received the city’s letter concerning greatly increasing the in-demand hangar space at Athens Municipal Airport and constructing a wildlife fence. Perry told the city council April 12 that the 12...
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Garage Sale permits available at Development Services Department

City of Athens Garage Sale permits will now be issued by the Development Services Department at 501 US-175 in Athens. There is no charge for a permit. A “garage sale” or “yard sale” is the offering for sale or sale of individually and/or family-owned personal property to the general public, usually in a single-family residential area, at some locale on said premises Garage sales are regulated by Chapter 14-23 of the Athens Code of Ordinances.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Athens council approves public safety vehicles

Athens will be getting new police and fire vehicles as they continue to upgrade public safety equipment. The City Council, Monday approved purchasing a truck for the assistant fire chief and six vehicles for the police department. “The fire department doesn’t currently have a replacement schedule for fleet vehicles,” Fire...
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Malakoff bond, Athens mayor among election winners

After a tense wait on Saturday night, voters in Henderson County learned the results of city and school board elections, plus a $72 million bond issue in Malakoff. The Malakoff proposal, which will allow the district to commence a major construction project, including building a new high school passed 353 to 348.
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

City changes zoning for apartments

A zoning change allowing a developer to convert the vacant Quality Inn on State Highway 31 East to efficiency apartments won approval from the Athens City Council Monday. The change would also allow a restaurant and coffee shop. The Athens City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow...
Henderson County, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

County approves plat for large development

The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a final plat, Tuesday, for Legacy Shores on Lake Palestine in Precinct 4. “This is a quite large subdivision,” said Mark Richardson, Precinct 4 Commissioner. “It’s going to be 91 lots, with two lots to be a common area.”. The major access roads to...
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

City, school election results

Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery was re-elected and Councilmember Toni Clay will serve another term, according to unofficial results of the May 1 election. Montgomery received 531 votes to J.C. Cook's 75. Alicia Elliott is returning to the Athens ISD board. The place 3 vote was Elliott 351, Randy Skiles 239,...