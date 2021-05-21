newsbreak-logo
Larimer County most wanted: Ryan Jay Esquibel

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has named Ryan Jay Esquibel as this week’s most wanted person, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Esquibel, 20, is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender and failure-to-appear on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, criminal impersonation, driving without a license and failure to display headlights. No bond has been set for these felony charges.

