Larimer County most wanted: Ryan Jay Esquibel

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has named Ryan Jay Esquibel as this week’s most wanted person, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Esquibel, 20, is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender and failure-to-appear on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, criminal impersonation, driving without a license and failure to display headlights. No bond has been set for these felony charges.