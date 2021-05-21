newsbreak-logo
Watch: BYU Vocal Point performs beautiful rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’

By Lindsey Williams
ldsliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU Vocal Point released a new music video on Friday, May 21, 2021. In the video, the nine-man a cappella group is joined by a small choir to perform a beautiful song of praise, “Amazing Grace.”. In a Facebook post announcing the new video, BYU Vocal Point shared a verse...

www.ldsliving.com
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Ritt Momney, Blu DeTiger, Goody Grace to Perform at 'Less Noise, More Music' Event

Lucky Brand, the iconic retailer of American denim and apparel, is back with their newest installment of the iconic “Less Noise, More Music” concert series. This exclusive virtual concert event will premiere on Lucky Brand’s YouTube and Facebook pages and LiveXLive on Saturday, May 22nd, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST. The event will be hosted by Rachel Faulkner, and will feature performances from Good Grace, Blu DeTiger, and Ritt Momney.
Musickwbu.org

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - "Bessie Griffin"

Bessie Griffin’s towering version of “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” is one of gospel music’s great recordings. Click the title above to read along. This is the 250th episode of SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments! That’s nearly five years of great songs from Baylor University’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project! Today, I thought I’d go back to the beginning – the spirituals of the pre-Civil War South. And few songs in any genre invoke more power and pathos than “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.” There are dozens, maybe hundreds of renditions of this ancient classic, but to my ear the greatest is by Bessie Griffin. Griffin was mentored by Mahalia Jackson, to whom she is often compared. But to me she is equaled only by the great Marion Williams. Griffin’s range and ability to convey a deep well of pain and passion will bring chills up and down your spine. This recording is from her wonderful LP with the Gospel Pearls, titled Gospel Soul – on it, she lends her dramatic voice to “I Shall Not Be Moved,” “Lord, Don’t Move the Mountain,” “Troubles of the World,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and others – but nothing touches me like this powerful version of “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.” MUSIC: Bessie Griffin - “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” I’m Robert Darden … “Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments” is produced by KWBU, the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University Libraries and is funded by generous support from the Prichard Foundation.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: “Kingdom” Reveals 45-Second Previews Of Vocal Unit Stages + iKON’s And Stray Kids’ “No Limit” Performances

“Kingdom: Legendary War” has released a preview of the upcoming eighth episode!. Episode 8 will continue the third round of the competition, which is divided into two parts: collaboration unit performances and team performances. The new preview clip shows uncut 45 seconds of some the upcoming performances. For the first part, iT’S ONE’s vocal unit (iKON, SF9, THE BOYZ) performs Taeyeon‘s “Spark” against Mayfly’s vocal unit (ATEEZ, BTOB, Stray Kids) singing IU‘s “Love Poem.”
Billboard

Madness Perform Classic ‘Our House’ on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

In the ‘80s, Madness always seemed to have energy to burn. The British ska legends are still bouncing more than 40 years into their career. On Tuesday night (May 11), Suggs and Co. were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Beaming in from the London Palladium, the veteran act performed one of their many hits, “Our House.”
MusicNME

Watch Montaigne’s dazzling ‘Technicolour’ Eurovision performance

After a series of false starts due to the coronavirus pandemic, Montaigne has finally appeared as part of the Eurovision Song Contest. The singer-songwriter shared a remotely-filmed performance of her entry, ‘Technicolour’, as part of the song contest’s first semi-final. The high-energy performance saw Montaigne backed by a trio of...
Musicnextmosh.com

God Is An Astronaut release new music video “Barren Trees”

Share the post "God Is An Astronaut release new music video “Barren Trees”" In support of their tenth studio album titled ‘Ghost Tapes #10,’ Irish post-rock band God Is An Astronaut have dropped a new music video for track “Barren Trees” — check out the clip below. “The song is...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Slinky Vagabond Shares Live Performance Video for Acoustic Version of “The Beauty in You”

Slinky Vagabond, the duo of Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabri, just released a new album called King Boy Vandals on May 6. The album features guest spots by Midge Ure, Richard Fortus, Dave Formula, David Torn, Tony Bowers and Martin Turner, each guest appearing on multiple tracks. Today we’re premiering a video for the acoustic version of the band’s song “The Beauty in You.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Ruth B. Delivers Live Solo Rendition Of "Situation"

Ruth B. is back with her recently-released single, "Situation," this time inviting fans in for a more intimate and stripped down version of the all-together-lovely record. For those unfamiliar, the Edmonton, Alberta-born singer has been slowly carving out a name for herself in the r'n'b space. "Lost Boy," her debut single back in 2015, was the first record to really put her on the map, and ever since then, she's been low-key putting out fire music. "Low-key" because she may not have as much visible "clout" as modern-day r'n'b stars like, say, a SZA or a Kehlani, but nonetheless, she has a dedicated, cult-like fanbase.
Mclean, VAFalls Church News-Press

McLean High Dazzles with Rendition of ‘Vocal Work’

Annie might just be having the worst day of her life. With fifteen unscheduled actors in the lobby of her recording studio, a missing husband-slash-coworker, and a constant stream of personal phone calls, it’ll be a miracle if she survives until the end of the day. “Vocal Work,” a play...
MusicCMT

WATCH: Luke Bryan Performs “Waves” On American Idol

Embedded from www.youtube.com. As the 19th season of American Idol draws to a close with country-leaning singer-songwriter Chayce Beckham in the top four, a more established country icon — Idol judge Luke Bryan — added to the countrified appeal of this season of the program by performing his latest single “Waves,” on the most recent episode.
Societykq2.com

Amazing Grace Day | Susan Wattenbarger Fisher benefit

The 1st Annual Susan Wattenbarger Fisher Amazing Grace Day will be held at Calvary Chapel on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 2pm. Oregon Drivers with No Recent Tickets Are Getting a Big Pay Day in April. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Optometrist Stunned: New Discovery Fixes Your Vision Naturally (Watch) HealthScore.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo Brought ’90s Beauty to Her SNL Performance

Olivia Rodrigo's arrival onto the pop scene has been marked by a cadre of ‘90s-inspired details, the rising star infusing her wardrobe and beauty looks with the cool nonchalance for which the decade was known. Couple that with Rodrigo’s more polished, sweet sensibilities, and even the most well-trod styles feel pleasantly refreshed. Case in point: the rising star's small, face-framing braids, which she wore on stage for her debut performance on Saturday Night Live. The plaits merged well with her waist-grazing brunette and called to mind the likes of Fiona Apple and Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Enchanted moment: Students gear up for 'Beauty and the Beast' performance

WINCHESTER — Since December, Valerie O'Keeffe, Handley High School's theater department chairwoman, has been planning to hold a live performance of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" without knowing during casting and rehearsals if there would even be a live audience. She's in luck. Under the latest COVID-19 guidance from...
Entertainmentwestsideseattle.com

Free online performance of pirate play Bold Grace

As a special gift, BAT Theatre invites you to a free 30-minute live Zoom performance of Bold Grace: The Voyages of the Pirate Grace O’Malley, written by Ashley Schalow. The online performance is a Wednesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. In this simply jaw-dropping one-woman performance, actor Anna Richardson brings...
Bloomsburg, PADaily Item

BTE cast excited for in-person performance of 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

MILLVILLE — Ever wonder what it’s like to be an online advice columnist, answering people’s cries for help armed only with your own experiences and values? One columnist’s book led to a play that will be celebrated live starting this weekend. Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will perform “Tiny Beautiful Things,” adapted...