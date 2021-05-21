newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Wendy Williams reveals swollen feet amid health battle with lymphedema

By Jared Alexander
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wendy Williams continues to speak on her battle with lymphedema, revealing photos of her swollen feet on her show’s official Instagram page. As theGrio previously reported, Williams revealed her lymphedema diagnosis live on air in an 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. She is also suffering from Graves disease and hyperthyroidism, and has been open with her viewers and fans when it comes to her medical journey.

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphedema#Swollen Ankles#Chronic Care#Medical Care#French#The Mayo Clinic#Instagram A#Lymph Fluid#Diagnosis#Persistent Care#True Williams Fashion#Panic Attacks#Paparazzi Photos#Personality#This Week#Download Thegrio Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Health
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKansas City Star

The most awkward moments on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime talk show on Wednesday. While the show will be remembered for its funny bits, charitable moments of giving and plenty more, the show’s 19-year run is also be marred by its awkward moments. Here’s a list of some of the most cringeworthy...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Splits With Boyfriend Mike Esterman | Celebrities

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman are no longer a couple. Esterman, a Maryland-based contractor, told Page Six the couple broke up due to his schedule. “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told the outlet on Monday (May 10). Earlier, The Sun had reported that the couple had “drifted apart.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reality Star Who Fought Wendy Williams Makes A Surprisingly Good Point After Controversial Interview

Joseline Hernandez, the star of Joseline’s Cabaret, has more to say about her tense interview with Wendy Williams. Hernandez insists that Williams was “very rude” and “disrespectful” during the Wendy Williams Show interview. The pregnant reality star also didn’t express any regret at her fiery response following the virtual chat and made a poignant remark about the changing culture of the entertainment industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Seeing Her Super-Realistic Wax Figure For The First Time Is A Nightmare Mood

Obviously, having a wax figure made of oneself is something that us mere mortals will never experience. For such an honor, one would have to have become famous (or infamous) in some way, so none of us can really imagine what such a thing would be like. Even without having been through it, though, I think many of us can admit it would probably be at least a tiny bit weird, which might be why the recent unveiling of Wendy Williams' wax figure to the talk show host herself was a whole nightmare mood.
CelebritiesJezebel

The Best Tidbits from The New Yorker's Wendy Williams Profile

In this week’s New Yorker is a sparkling, not-at-all stuffy profile of talk show host/influential neologist Wendy Williams. Michael Schulman’s piece hits a lot of the beats of the recent Lifetime movies about Williams’s life that it references (the infamous Whitney Houston interview, Williams’s on-air fainting, her beef with ’90s girl-group Total, the vengeance she unleashed via spray paint when she discovered her then-husband Kevin Hunter was sharing a house with a woman he’d been cheating with for years). But the article is also teeming with color that stands out from the more familiar aspects of Williams’s “well-put-together mess” narrative.
CelebritiesExtra

Wendy Williams’ Sound Advice as NYC Slowly Reopens

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst sat down with Wendy Williams as she celebrated the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Along with showing her approval of the wax figure, Williams also shared her thoughts on NYC slowly reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch!
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams unveils her dead ringer wax figure

"I think it's wonderful. You did a superb job," she said of her Madame Tussauds wax figure. "You got all the skin complexion, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear. … I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys and you guys being so accepting."
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Wendy Williams Can't Get Over How Accurate Her Wax Figure Is

Wendy Williams is loving her wax figure! On Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host debuted her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and was delighted by the results. Williams welcomed Madame Tussauds' Matthew Clarkson to the show to help with the unveiling, and he revealed that her wax...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams' talent as a daytime talk show host is "being Wendy"

With her glam bordering on camp style, Williams is an anomaly on daytime TV, Michael Schulman writes in a New Yorker profile of the daytime talk show host. "Unlike her competitor Ellen DeGeneres, she’s not a standup comedian, and, unlike Kelly Ripa or the women of The View, she doesn’t have co-hosts," explains Schulman. "She’s her own sounding board, capable of filling endless time with off-the-cuff, bawdy talk, delivered in a Jersey accent. Her rambling spontaneity is an antidote to the cheery polish of the Today show; she’ll interrupt a celebrity tidbit to tell a story about her weekend, then lose her place. She barely uses a teleprompter and won’t wear an earpiece. Although her show features such daytime staples as interviews, shopping segments ('Trendy@Wendy'), and advice ('Ask Wendy'), its core is 'Hot Topics,' ostensibly a gossip roundup but really a kind of free-associative performance art, in which Williams riffs on celebrity divorces, pop-star feuds, and 'Real Housewives' antics." As CNN's Don Lemon, who has guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show, put it: "Her talent is being Wendy. She has this degree of comfort on television, like she’s sitting in your living room talking to you." Schulman adds: "You don’t have to know the people she’s discussing to be engrossed by her chatty, opinionated commentary, which converts even operatic gossip into relatable mini-dramas. Assessing the news that Kim Kardashian was keeping a sixty-million-dollar mansion after her divorce from Kanye West, Williams shrugged and concluded, 'It’s best for the kids. The kids know the house.'"
New York City, NYthecut.com

Wendy Williams Will Text You First

At this point, is there anything Wendy Williams hasn’t done? She’s broken the news, been the news, released multiple product lines, had a street named after her in New Jersey, written books, and been in movies. And a majority of this is on top of her nationally syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which started its 12th season last fall. And still she managed to have a couple firsts in 2021 — Lifetime aired both a documentary on Williams’s life, Wendy Williams: What a Mess, and one of their infamous biopics, Wendy Williams: The Movie, both of which she produced in January. And as of today, she has her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Williams lives in New York City with her two cats, Chitchat and Myway. Here’s how she gets it done.
TV & Videosfox5dc.com

Wendy Williams on Ellen and cancel culture

Wendy Williams joined Good Day DC to talk about her new wax figure, her relationship with Mike from Maryland and her thoughts on Ellen and cancel culture. FULL INTERVIEW: https://bit.ly/33GKd0k.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Receives Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

On her eponymous talk show – ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ – the media personality was presented with her very own wax figure courtesy of Madame Tussauds. It caused many to do a double take. More details below…. A representative for London-based Madame Tussauds told Williams that it took 20 artists...
Celebritiesloopslu.com

Wendy Williams impressed by details on her wax figure

Wendy Williams with her son Kevin and her wax figure that is now in the Madame Tussauds gallery in New York. Wendy Williams has been immortalised in wax. The popular talk show host of the Wendy Williams Show unveiled her wax figure courtesy Madame Tussauds New York on her show on Monday.
CelebritiesVulture

Wendy Williams Meeting Her Wax Figure Is Better Than Twin Peaks

There’s been a breach. The Wendy cinematic universe has crossed over with reality. In an absolutely brain-cracking clip, today Wendy Williams met her wax figurine on The Wendy Williams Show, very nearly passing the mirror test. A representative from Madame Tussauds sits in the mostly empty studio audience, saying, “It’s taken over 20 Madame Tussauds artists 800 hours, and she’s traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on a cargo ship,” for this moment in television personality-cloning to arrive. Then, with a burst of confetti, a curtain drops, revealing a second, waxen Wendy, sitting next to the real thing. Wendy Prime looks shocked. She approaches her frozen double, speaking to it gently as if it might blink awake and act out the Annihilation dance with her. The Tussauds representative points to its hair, saying, “Every strand is inserted individually. Human hair, ethically sourced.” At the 1:53 mark, Wendy Prime appears to smell Wendy Wax, releasing an “mm” of recognition. There is silence in the studio. So much silence. The red-curtain backdrop calls to mind the doppelgänger-haunted Red Room from Twin Peaks. Wendy Prime strokes her double’s hand. The silences in between utterances grow deafening. “You’ve got the rounds of my breasts,” she says. We think we see a sentient gleam in Wendy Wax’s glass eye, but we can’t be certain. Wendy Wax is on view in the Times Square Madame Tussauds as of this week, in case you want it to eat your soul in person.