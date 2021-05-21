newsbreak-logo
Environment

Rainfall

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

“Not only is there a likelihood of life-threatening flash flooding during the event but also a slow-motion disaster brought on by rising river levels. High water may take days if not a week or more to recede below flood stage,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 19, 2021 – With heavy rain pounding the South Central states day after day, rainfall amounts have soared to historic levels as residents gear up […]

thekatynews.com
#Heavy Rain#High Water#South Central#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#River#Rainfall Amounts#Rising River Levels#Flood Stage#Historic Levels
Norfolk Daily News

24-hour rainfall amounts for May 24

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Victoria County, TX
KIXS FM 108

Flood Warning Continues for Victoria County, More Rainfall Expected

More rainfall is on the way to the Crossroads this week with another 1 to 2 inches possible by tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River at Victoria until further notice. With showers and thunderstorms expected to bring additional rainfall to the area, Victoria residents should stay up to date especially if they live near the river.
Victoria County, TXPosted by
Q92

Flood Warning Continues for Victoria County, More Rainfall Expected

More rainfall is on the way to the Crossroads this week with another 1 to 2 inches possible by tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River at Victoria until further notice. With showers and thunderstorms expected to bring additional rainfall to the area, Victoria residents should stay up to date especially if they live near the river.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Flash Flood Watch extended for the Southern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another day of heavy rain across parts of the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service extended the FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7pm Tuesday for the following counties:. • Austin • Washington • Waller • Montgomery. 6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3...
Victoria County, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Flood Warning Continues for Victoria County, More Rainfall Expected

More rainfall is on the way to the Crossroads this week with another 1 to 2 inches possible by tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River at Victoria until further notice. With showers and thunderstorms expected to bring additional rainfall to the area, Victoria residents should stay up to date especially if they live near the river.
Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

More scattered rainfall to start the week

An upper-level disturbance and a good stream of moisture coming in off the Gulf will continue to deliver the opportunity for some scattered showers and storms to the region through tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will vary given the scattered nature. Drying out by Wednesday.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

More scattered rainfall to start the week

An upper-level disturbance and a good stream of moisture coming in off the Gulf will continue to deliver the opportunity for some scattered showers and storms to the region through tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will vary given the scattered nature. Drying out by Wednesday.