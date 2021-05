With just more than a week left before the end of the school year, Madison Central Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported to the school board Monday that there had been no positive COVID-19 cases within the district since May 3rd. Jorgenson said that overall, there have been 43 positive COVID-19 cases at Madison High School, 27 cases at Madison Elementary, and 24 cases at the Middle School. He said that 42 staff members in the district had tested positive throughout the course of the school year. Jorgenson said that the majority of the district’s staff received the COVID-19 vaccine in March and have not had a positive case reported in a staff member since that time.