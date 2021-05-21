newsbreak-logo
Economy

Letter to the Editor

By Pat Doak, Huron
 5 days ago

Several people, including Dakota Energy members and non-members, have been publicly attacked by Dakota Energy management for having differing opinions. Those attacks included personal insults, slurs, allegations and attempts to discredit them. What Dakota Energy member or non-member will be publicly attacked next if they dare to speak their mind?

