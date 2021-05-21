newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Public Safety Committee Chair Promises Vote in June to Create Elected Board to Oversee CPD

By Heather Cherone
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldermen will vote in June on a long-stalled plan to put an elected board of Chicago residents in charge of the Chicago Police Department, a key mayoral ally said Friday. If the measure advances, the full City Council could act June 23 to implement that the last major reform proposed — but not implemented — in the wake of the police murder of Laquan McDonald, said Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) during a meeting of the Public Safety Committee.

news.wttw.com
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Labor Unions#Cpd#Public Policies#The Full City Council#The Police Board#The City Council#Public Safety Proposal#Aldermen#Police Policies#Law#City Clerk#Voters#Community Organizations#Officer Misconduct#Mayor Lori Lightfoot#Policy Disputes#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Reform Advocates Blast Lightfoot's Plan for Police Oversight

Competing plans for police oversight are coming to a head in City Council. Yesterday Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced her plan for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department to the City Council. But activists say it's a watered-down version of their own plan — known as Empowering Communities for Public Safety, or ECPS — which will also go in front of the City Council this month.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Springfield’s Last-Minute Session Shuffle

With just days left before the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment on May 31, a lot of legislation is moving in Springfield. But only one constitutional amendment has gained traction. Both chambers passed it, which means it will be on the ballot next year, when voters decide whether they want to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Democrats Unveil New Legislative Maps, and the GOP Isn’t Happy

No matter the map, candidates for elected office have to get on the ballot, run a campaign, get out the vote and win a race. But the districts in which candidates run — and the political leanings, demographics, racial makeups and careers of the constituents who live in them — can make it unlikely a candidate from a particular party will ever have a chance at winning, or help tilt a race in the favor of a candidate from another party.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Retired Law Enforcement Officers on Policing in Chicago

This story is part of Policing: A “Chicago Tonight” Special on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. George Floyd’s murder sharpened the focus on police use of force across the nation. Chicago’s police force has seen its share of turmoil as well. Fatal shootings, revelations of botched raids, and policing...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

May 25, 2021 - Full Show

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, a special edition of “Chicago Tonight.” We hear from police officers, community members and other stakeholders about the state of policing in Chicago.
Justice, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Rep. Bass on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Before speaking with President Joe Biden at the White House today, George Floyd's family met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Rep. Karen Bass. Bass is the House Democrats' lead negotiator on a police reform bill named after Floyd. The House passed it in March and it has been in the hands of the evenly-divided Senate ever since. Bass joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest.
PoliticsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Cooks, Nurses Guard Inmates With US Prisons Down 6K Officers

Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. At a federal penitentiary in Texas, prisoners are locked in their cells on weekends because there are not enough guards to watch them. Elsewhere in the system, fights are breaking out, several inmates have escaped in recent months and, in Illinois, at one of the most understaffed prisons in the country, five inmates have died in homicides or suicides since March 2020.