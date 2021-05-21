Public Safety Committee Chair Promises Vote in June to Create Elected Board to Oversee CPD
Aldermen will vote in June on a long-stalled plan to put an elected board of Chicago residents in charge of the Chicago Police Department, a key mayoral ally said Friday. If the measure advances, the full City Council could act June 23 to implement that the last major reform proposed — but not implemented — in the wake of the police murder of Laquan McDonald, said Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) during a meeting of the Public Safety Committee.news.wttw.com