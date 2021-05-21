WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. The Melanoma Research Foundation’s (MRF) CURE OM initiative today announces the launch of the Virtual Information System to Improve Outcomes and Networks (VISION) Registry, a first of its kind patient-reported, patient-driven ocular melanoma (OM) registry. A patient registry is a critical tool to advance medical research, especially for a rare disease where data collection and research collaboration have been historically challenging. In contrast to clinician-driven data registries, the VISION Registry is unique in that it is patient powered and reported, and it unites multiple academic centers, research institutions and partner organizations from around the world. In addition to collecting strictly clinical data, patients and caregivers can regularly submit updates that present a holistic picture of their diagnosis, various treatments, outcomes, lifestyle, quality of life and geographic details. Recording these additional data segments may reveal previously unseen patterns, commonalities, potential causes and new treatment targets. This will create new collaborative opportunities with leading medical and academic partners, reveal a greater understanding of the disease and unlock much-needed breakthroughs in OM research and treatment development. It will also allow CURE OM and its partners to better understand patient preferences and which support resources are most needed.