Health

melanoma

 3 days ago

Drug developed by MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division is well-tolerated with effective glutaminase inhibition in Phase I trial The glutaminase (GLS1) inhibitor IACS-6274, discovered and developed by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division, appears to be well-tolerated with successful target inhibition and early signs of anti-tumor activity in a biomarker-driven Phase I trial. Interim results of the study will be presented at the 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June […]

Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

Melanoma Research Foundation Launches Historic Patient-Reported Ocular Melanoma Registry

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. The Melanoma Research Foundation’s (MRF) CURE OM initiative today announces the launch of the Virtual Information System to Improve Outcomes and Networks (VISION) Registry, a first of its kind patient-reported, patient-driven ocular melanoma (OM) registry. A patient registry is a critical tool to advance medical research, especially for a rare disease where data collection and research collaboration have been historically challenging. In contrast to clinician-driven data registries, the VISION Registry is unique in that it is patient powered and reported, and it unites multiple academic centers, research institutions and partner organizations from around the world. In addition to collecting strictly clinical data, patients and caregivers can regularly submit updates that present a holistic picture of their diagnosis, various treatments, outcomes, lifestyle, quality of life and geographic details. Recording these additional data segments may reveal previously unseen patterns, commonalities, potential causes and new treatment targets. This will create new collaborative opportunities with leading medical and academic partners, reveal a greater understanding of the disease and unlock much-needed breakthroughs in OM research and treatment development. It will also allow CURE OM and its partners to better understand patient preferences and which support resources are most needed.
Cancerthekatynews.com

MD Anderson researchers present new findings in targeted and combination therapies at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Several Phase II clinical trials conducted by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center show promising results for patients with melanoma, breast cancer, HER2-positive tumors and ovarian cancer. The results of these studies, which will be presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, highlight new advances in drug therapy research to improve patient outcomes.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Role of Genetic Switch in Pigmentation and Melanoma

Melanoma forms when pigment-producing cells called melanocytes mutate and multiply uncontrollably. A recent study by The Salk Institute reveals new insights about a protein called CRTC3, a genetic switch that could potentially be targeted to develop new treatments for melanoma by keeping the switch turned off. “We’ve been able to...
Cancermypaperonline.com

What Everyone Should Know about Melanoma

In 2021, an astounding 106,110 people were diagnosed with melanoma in the United States. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It affects men at a greater rate than women and Caucasian people are affected at 20 times the rate of African American people. The average age of someone being diagnosed with melanoma is 65. However, there are significantly larger amounts of younger people getting Melanoma every year. Children and adolescents have also been diagnosed with this deadly form of skin cancer.
CancerScience Daily

Small uveal melanomas 'not always harmless'

A new article from Liverpool ocular researchers demonstrates that small uveal (intraocular) melanomas are not always harmless, as the current paradigm suggests. Instead, a reasonable proportion of them have molecular genetic alterations, which categorises them as highly metastatic tumours. The article recommends that they should not be observed but rather treated immediately, to improve patients' chances of survival.
Cancerdailyhealthpost.com

Modified immune cells highly effective against late-stage cancers

Modified immune cells that ruthlessly kill cancerous tumors may prove a game-changer for people living with late-stage cancer. McMaster University researchers Ali Ashkar and Sophie Poznanski have uncovered that changing the metabolism of natural killer (NK) immune cells allows these cells to overcome the hostile conditions found inside tumors and destroy advanced ovarian and lung cancer.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

The Melanoma Research Foundation Has Skin in the Game

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the newest spokesperson for the #GetNaked campaign to increase awareness about melanoma early detection and Melanoma Awareness Month throughout the month of May – our own Senior Advocacy Officer, Cassie Beisel!. Cassie joined the MRF in...
Tampa, FLNewswise

Mutation Profile of Acral Nevi Differs from Acral Melanoma, Moffitt Researchers Say

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Melanocytic nevi, or moles, are nonmalignant growths that arise from pigment producing cells of the skin. They are mostly found in sun-exposed areas; however, they also can be found in sun-protected areas, such as the palms, soles of feet and nail beds, where they are known as acral nevi. While the mutation profile of nevi in sun-exposed areas is well understood, less is known about the genes that are commonly mutated in acral nevi. And while a subset of melanoma of sun-exposed skin arises in nevi, the link between nevi and melanoma in acral skin is poorly understood. In a new study published in JAMA Dermatology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report on the mutation profile of acral nevi and describe differences between acral nevi and acral melanoma.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Johnson on the Rationale for Examining Chronic irAEs Associated With Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Melanoma

Douglas B. Johnson, MD, discusses the rationale for examining chronic immune-related adverse effects associated with anti–PD-1 therapy in patients with high-risk resected melanoma. Douglas B. Johnson, MD, an assistant professor of Medicine and Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, discusses the rationale for examining chronic immune-related adverse effects (irAEs) associated...
Parker County, TXWeatherford Democrat

Melanoma Awareness Month: Protect your skin

Springtime and warmer weather are times to enjoy the outdoors. Whether you are going for a walk, working in the yard, or enjoying a picnic in your backyard or at the park, they can be fun. We need to be outside as we need it for Vitamin D, but we...
CancerFirst Coast News

Making melanoma less scary with early detection

Dr. Julie Karen a board-certified dermatologist talks about a new era in early skin cancer detection thanks to DermTech. No longer does it have to be a painful experience. An adhesive painlessly lifts skin cells off your mole — no need for a scalpel. The sticker is pressed on the mole, then quickly lifted off, carrying your skin’s RNA material with it. It has been proven early detection saves lives so now there are no excuses. You need to wear your sunscreen and have those moles checked. You and your health are worth it!
CancerUroToday

Advances in the Treatment of Metastatic Urothelial Cancer - Matthew Galsky

Several Phase III trials have read out in the first-line treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer in the past few years. In a discussion with Ashish Kamat, Matthew Galsky discusses the expanse in clinical data in metastatic urothelial cancer shaping the treatment landscape. Guiding this conversation, Matthew Galsky focuses on 4 main take-home points and shares optimism in potential development to be achieved in the perioperative space. His 4 take-home points include 1. First-line chemotherapy remains the standard of care, and the role of PD-L1 testing-based decision-making remains quite complicated. 2. Switch maintenance immune checkpoint blockade improves outcomes and has become the standard of care. (JAVELIN 100 Bladder) 3. Antibody-drug conjugates are active in the "third-line" metastatic setting in urothelial cancer. 4. The adjuvant space in muscle-invasive bladder cancer is evolving rapidly.
Baltimore, MDMedPage Today

Novel Immunotherapy Boosts Melanoma Outcomes

A dual immunotherapy regimen targeting the novel lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune checkpoint led to a significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with advanced melanoma, according to a phase III study. At a median follow-up of 13.2 months, the combination of the anti-LAG-3 antibody relatlimab and the PD-1 inhibitor...
Healthonclive.com

Dr. Rapisuwon on Clinical Trial Barriers in the United States in Mucosal Melanoma

Suthee Rapisuwon, MD, discusses clinical trial barriers for patients with mucosal melanoma in the United States. Suthee Rapisuwon, MD, medical oncologist, MedStar Health, discusses clinical trial barriers for patients with mucosal melanoma in the United States. Currently, novel combinations with immunotherapy and targeted therapy are being evaluated for efficacy in...
CancerBusiness Insider

Ultimovacs Publishes Positive Long-term UV1 Data from Phase I Malignant Melanoma Combination Study in Frontiers in Immunology

Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced the publication in Frontiers in Immunology of its positive long-term Overall Survival (OS) data from the Phase I trial evaluating the Company’s universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma. As published in the journal, in addition to the achievement of the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability, 50% of the patients were still alive at the data cut-off, supporting the combination of the Company’s proprietary UV1 vaccine with ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor and standard-of-care treatment, in this late-stage patient population.
CancerScience Daily

New research outlines a critical driver in an immune cell's defense against melanoma

Melanoma is an aggressive type of skin cancer that can arise from excess exposure to sun, frequent sunburns, genetics, and other environmental factors. Melanoma, like all cancers, begins within cells. Specially designed and refined over billions of years, cells are experts at working to root out and fix routine errors that arise. A tumor begins when a cell makes faulty copies of itself over and over again. If left unchecked, these faulty cell copies continue to grow into complex ecosystems that become tumors. Some tumors, like melanomas, can go on to develop mechanisms to sustain themselves with blood flow and oxygen. They can also send the cancerous cells through the body to proliferate in other organs, which ultimately causes death.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Idera Will Not Continue Tilsotolimod/Ipilimumab Combo Melanoma Trial Into OS Primary Endpoint

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) has decided not to continue the ILLUMINATE-301 Phase 3 trial evaluating tilsotolimod in melanoma to its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint. The trial assessed tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab versus ipilimumab alone in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. In March, the company reported that...