A pair of educators from Richland County, North Dakota, are receiving recognition on the state and national levels. Noel Eckroth, a social studies teacher at Wahpeton High School, was recently named the district’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Eckroth has also been named Richland County’s Teacher of the Year by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Becoming a County Teacher of the Year gives Eckroth the opportunity to apply for and possibly be chosen as the 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.