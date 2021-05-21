newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CME Returns to Second Place in Latest Rankings of Bitcoin Futures Exchanges

By Omkar Godbole
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global derivatives giant improves from fifth place earlier this week. Binance ranks first. Differences in the product specifications also play a role. For instance, most exchanges, excluding the CME, offer bitcoin-margined futures – contracts settled and margined with bitcoin instead of cash – which amplify the downside due to convexity, according to Denis Vinokourov, head of research at Synergia Capital.

www.coindesk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cme#Futures Contracts#Futures Market#Traders#Digital Assets#Cme#Synergia Capital#Digital Currency Group#Cryptocurrencies#Bitcoin Terms#Derivatives#Cryptocurrency#Blockchain Startups#Coindesk#Massive Liquidations#Research#Convexity#Money#Editorial Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessCoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Continues M&A Streak With Vision Hill Acquisition

The acquisition continues a string of recent data plays by big-name crypto firms hungry to bolster their institutional research appeal. Coinbase bought Skew in April and NYDIG bought Digital Assets Data in January. Those companies, and Galaxy, have expanded their business footprints over a busy 12 months of M&A. Galaxy even splashed 10 figures on crypto custodian BitGo.
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin SV DevCon 2021 Day 1 recap

The hotly anticipated Bitcoin SV DevCon 2021 got underway on May 15-16, bringing together some of the brightest minds in crypto to provide fresh insights into building for Bitcoin SV. The online event, hosted by Bitcoin Association in partnership with nChain and WeAreDevelopers, was set up to provide an in-depth...
Marketsdallassun.com

Solidus Labs Announces $20 Million A Round, to Enable Safe Crypto Markets and Transform Financial Risk Monitoring

Evolution Equity Partners is leading the round, which also includes prominent financial institutions and former CFTC and SEC leaders. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Crypto-native risk monitoring and market surveillance leader Solidus Labs announced today it has secured $20 million as part of its series A funding round, led by Evolution Equity Partners. Additional participating investors include Hanaco Ventures, which led Solidus Labs' seed funding round in early 2019, 645 ventures, leading crypto exchange FTX and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Asset Manager One River Files for Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin ETF in US

One River Digital Asset Management has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would be carbon neutral. According to the S-1 filing, submitted on Monday, the One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Trust would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and would buy and dispose of carbon credits to account for the emissions associated with the bitcoin in the fund.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP community demands ‘seat at the table!’ What are the Ripple effects?

The ‘Ripple v. SEC’ lawsuit, to a certain extent, has been fueling volatility in the already erratic XRP market. In fact, there have been varied predictions about the positive and the negative impact the outcome of the lawsuit could bring. However, the most impacted by the result will likely be XRP holders.
Marketsthecoinshark.net

HSBC does not view Bitcoin as an asset class

The CEO of Britain's largest bank HSBC, Noel Quinn, said they have no plans to launch digital currency trading. Moreover, according to Quinn, the bank does not view this asset class as an investment vehicle for its clients. As in most cases with institutional investors, the reason for his categorical...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Exclusive: Tickmill Clients Can Access Futures Exchanges from TradingView

Tickmill, a global forex and CFDs broker, exclusively informed Finance Magnates that it has partnered with TradingView to offer direct market access (DMA) to five of the regulated derivatives exchanges. The supported exchanges are CME, NYMEX, COMEX, CBOT and EUREX. Looking Forward to Meeting You at iFX EXPO Dubai May...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Crypto Hedge Funds: An Investment or a Gamble?

Cryptocurrency has continued to steal the spotlight in the market. The rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin has opened the door for crypto hedge funds. Certain hedge funds are loading up on crypto securities. This new market continues to grow with the backing of major banks, companies and investors. But it’s important to note that hedge funds are usually restricted to accredited investors. They often require higher minimum investments.
TechnologyCoinDesk

Polkadot Weighs Multichain Tech Challenges Ahead of DOT ‘Parachain’ Auctions

Polkadot, for example, was designed to carry a heavier transaction load than Ethereum. But simply “spreading out,” as Polkadot’s system of interconnected parachains does, comes with its own set of challenges. That’s what Web3 Foundation technical lead Joe Petrowski said Monday at CoinDesk’s Consensus, explaining how the Polkadot builder is going about its business in 2021.
MarketsCoinDesk

Solidus Labs Raises $20M From VCs, Ex-Regulators to Fight Crypto Market Manipulation

The Solidus Series A attracted heavy hitters from the crypto trading space like FTX and Fidelity Investments-affiliated VC Avon Ventures. Notably, former regulators also joined the round: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alums Chris Giancarlo and Daniel Gorfine and former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Troy Paredes. “One such...
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Goldman Sachs Endorses Bitcoin as New Asset Class

Goldman Sachs has published a report about Bitcoin's potential. The report includes comments from several Goldman Sachs members, including Head of Digital Assets Matthew McDermott. Goldman Sachs launched a cryptocurrency trading desk for institutional investors earlier this month. Financial giant Goldman Sachs has acknowledged Bitcoin as a new asset class...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin tries to recover after the second decline to $30K

The crypto market begins the working week with a cautious attempt to grow. It is not surprising, given such extreme oversold conditions. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies has reached a near bottom value at "10," which corresponds to the "extreme fear" mode. The lower the value, the higher the chances of a rebound. Now, however, the situation can be much more complex and multifaceted.
MarketsNBC San Diego

38. Ripple

Valuation: $10 billion (PitchBook) Blockchain, cloud computing, Internet of Things, machine learning. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 28 in 2020) After a tough few years for digital currencies, crypto mania is back, with bitcoin and other tokens surging to new heights, at least, before the volatility investors have come to expect from crypto returned with a vengeance this month. Still, broader adoption of cryptocurrencies has been a boon to San Francisco-based Ripple, a fintech company that's mostly known for a cryptocurrency called XRP. Its RippleNet platform uses blockchain technology to send money across borders for banks and other financial institutions — think blockchain meets SWIFT.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

A16z Tells Congress SEC Disadvantages ‘Ordinary Folks’ From Token Investing

Andreessen Horowitz Managing Partner Scott Kupor blamed unclear guidelines for locking regular investors out of crypto’s upside. “While this is laudable, it has failed to provide clarity for the many determined good actors who seek to develop blockchain projects that are both successful and regulatorily compliant,” Kupor wrote. “This inability to differentiate between good faith technology entrepreneurs and get-rich-quick schemes makes the SEC’s job of policing this activity even harder.”
MarketsCoinDesk

HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report

Bitcoin fell 47% last week, with the declines likely stemming from a number of investor concerns, including the decision by crypto exchange Huobi to scale back operations due to China’s tightening regulations. The cryptocurrency is down 40.5% from its all-time highs near $64,900 and is currently changing hands for around $38,300. Year-to-date, bitcoin is up around 31% and is also 6% higher over a 24-hour period, CoinDesk data show.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto market volatility peaks as Bitcoin and altcoins seek to recover

As crypto price volatility rises, some are hopeful the market will revert to the upward path, which will flush out any weak hands. The crypto market bloodbath that is currently engulfing the entire industry will likely go down in history as one of the key points to remember regardless of whether the prices recover or continue going downward.
MarketsCoinDesk

As Bitcoin Gyrates Wildly, Some Traders Start to Bet on Things Calming Down

Seasoned traders sell options when the implied volatility is high and buy when volatility is low. The cryptocurrency’s implied month-ahead price volatility doubled from early-May levels to an annualized 150% last week, according to data source Skew. As of press time, the gauge had faded somewhat to an annualized 123%, still well above the historical average of about 75% and also above the 113% volatility actually witnessed in the market over the past month.
EconomyCoinDesk

Why Selling a Tesla for Bitcoin Makes Even Less Sense Now

Tesla's plan to sell cars for bitcoin may have hastened a government anti-money laundering crackdown, says our columnist. Up until now, businesses that accept bitcoin payments have had a free ride compared to businesses that accept cash. If Tesla sold a car and the customer paid with bitcoin, Tesla didn’t have to fill in any special government forms. But an auto dealer who sold a car for cash had to notify the government.