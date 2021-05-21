CME Returns to Second Place in Latest Rankings of Bitcoin Futures Exchanges
The global derivatives giant improves from fifth place earlier this week. Binance ranks first. Differences in the product specifications also play a role. For instance, most exchanges, excluding the CME, offer bitcoin-margined futures – contracts settled and margined with bitcoin instead of cash – which amplify the downside due to convexity, according to Denis Vinokourov, head of research at Synergia Capital.www.coindesk.com