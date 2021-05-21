CME Returns to Second Place in Latest Rankings of Bitcoin Futures Exchanges

Valuation: $10 billion (PitchBook) Blockchain, cloud computing, Internet of Things, machine learning. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 28 in 2020) After a tough few years for digital currencies, crypto mania is back, with bitcoin and other tokens surging to new heights, at least, before the volatility investors have come to expect from crypto returned with a vengeance this month. Still, broader adoption of cryptocurrencies has been a boon to San Francisco-based Ripple, a fintech company that's mostly known for a cryptocurrency called XRP. Its RippleNet platform uses blockchain technology to send money across borders for banks and other financial institutions — think blockchain meets SWIFT.