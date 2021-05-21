newsbreak-logo
Baltimore, MD

Summer Snow Snowball Stand is open for business!

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Summer Snow Snowball Stand wants you to know its open Baltimore!

The snowball stand is on Security Boulevard in Gwynn Oak.

"We have the best snowballs in Baltimore,” said server Keiona McKrae. “We have shaved ice, which a lot of other stands don’t, we have a bunch of popular flavors that we mix together to create what the customers want. We have marshmallow. We have great customer service. What we have you can't find anywhere else."

Summer Snow Snowball Stand has a second location on Liberty Road in Windsor Mill. That location is open all week from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gwynn Oak location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

