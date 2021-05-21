newsbreak-logo
Forsyth County EMS responds to two crashes that caused traffic backups Friday

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two crashes caused backups in Winston-Salem Friday evening. Stratford Road was closed near South Westview Drive after a crash at 3:24 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department said a car went off the road and over a small tree, which tilted it on its side. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

