Composer Benyaro Stresses the Importance of Collaboration

Historical context: Extracts from the diary of Ron Rubin, one of two bassists, the other being Jack Bruce, on Mike Taylor's Trio (Lansdowne, 1967).... "Saturday 18th February 1967. UFO, Tottenham Court Road. 'Giant Sun Trolley' Happening, opposite the Soft Machine etc. Mike spent the evening lying comatose, rigid and immobile in the middle of the floor below the bandstand, dancers gyrating around him, his hands crossed on his chest. We played without him....Monday 28th August 1967. Ronnie Scott's Old Place, Gerrard Street. Mike turned up bearded and barefooted. Had a job getting past the doorman. Played no piano at all, just a broken tabla drum and pipes. Astonished American couple on front row goggling at the burning fag between his toes. At one point he started talking mumbo-jumbo. I said I couldn't understand, and he replied: "It's okay, Ron—I'm talking to the loudspeaker" ....Wednesday 20th September 1967. Mike came round for a rehearsal. Showed me his poems, paintings and songs. Said he'd had an interesting conversation with a deer in Richmond Park, where he was living rough. Told me he'd walked all the way from there, and sat on our sofa picking stones and debris out of his bare feet. I think he's going crazy."