Since its peak, last fall, Among Us has changed with new updates and even added the new Airship map. That said, while many are still actively enjoying the game, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter isn't, or at least she isn't as much as she used to. However, this has nothing to do with the game itself, but the fact that its peak has come and gone, and as a result, not as many streamers and Valkyrae's friends are playing together like they were when the game was exploding.