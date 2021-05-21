Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Alan Henry, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH