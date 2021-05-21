CAN B : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)

Quite a few research analysts have already predicted that the stocks of COLB will be putting up an EPS of $0.67 for the quarter. According to a report, two of the investment analysts have already produced estimates into the earnings of the company. The lowest range has been set at $0.64, with the highest coming in at $0.72. The EPS reported by the company the previous year was $0.52 which indicates an annual growth rate of 28.8%. The company will be pushing its quarterly earnings results on the 22nd of July.