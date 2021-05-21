CAN B : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
Can B? Corp. was originally incorporated as WrapMail, Inc. ("WRAP") in. The Company acquired 100% of the membership interests in. limited liability company ("PHP" or " . The Company runs it manufacturing operations through PHP and holds and sells several of its brands through PHP as well. The Company's durable equipment products, such as sam® units with and without CBD infused pads, are marketed and sold through its wholly-owned subsidiaries,www.marketscreener.com