Dallas, TX

Dave's Hot Chicken to open in Dallas on May 28

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 3 days ago

(Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors on May 28 at 14750 Preston Road in Far North Dallas, The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is the first of up to 10 Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants that are planned to open in Dallas County by 2025. 

The menu is expected to include fried chicken tenders (either by themselves or in a slider) and sides like fries, slaw and mac and cheese. The hot chicken at Dave’s comes in seven levels of spicy, with hot and “reaper” being at the hotter end of the scale. 

Based in Los Angeles, Dave’s Hot Chicken started up when the restaurant’s co-founder and chef Dave Kopushyan began selling hot chicken at a pop-up about four years ago. Now, California has 10 Dave’s locations. 

The new Dave’s in Dallas will be the restaurant’s first Texas location and will be run by franchisees David Futrell and Ernest Crawford, both of whom live in North Texas. The two recalled a Dave’s location in California having a lengthy line on a Tuesday night when they went there for their first visit. 

“The chicken was so good that I waited in that line again for seconds,” Futrell said in a statement. “After my first bite of one of their chicken tenders, I just knew that people in D-FW would love it.”

