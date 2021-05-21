S&P 500 Declines to End Turbulent Week

Tech stocks have pulled back in the past few weeks. This gives investors a chance to scoop up some shares of quality companies at lower prices. That's why David Cohne is recommending Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and HP (HPQ), three top-rated stocks down from their highs.Six of the past eight trading days have ended in the red, driven by fears of inflation. Last week, the market was startled by the news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its largest month-over-month increase since 2009. Making matters worse was that CPI also had its largest year-over-year rise since 2008.