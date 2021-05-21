S&P 500 Declines to End Turbulent Week
The S&P 500 edged lower Friday in another volatile trading session as a continuing spring selloff knocked the broad index down for a second straight week. Major stock indexes initially appeared set to extend Thursday's gains, but investors started selling technology and other growth stocks around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again, this time on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading.www.marketscreener.com