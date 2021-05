The long-awaited legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple finally goes to trial next week, and the witness list is stacked. Back in August, Apple gave Fortnite the boot from the App Store after Epic Games revealed it would be bypassing the 30% revenue cut that both the App Store and Google Play store takes when players purchase V-Bucks in Fortnite. In a statement, Epic Games said, “If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.”