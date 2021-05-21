newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

By Marc Malkin
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.”

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Press Releases#Professional Misconduct#A Los Angeles Times#Nbc#Hfpa Members#Ethical Conduct#Meaningful Reform#Transformational Reform#Violations#Disciplinary Action#Unacceptable Behavior#Membership Growth#Progress#Discrimination#Mutual Respect#Convercent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Netflix
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

NBC Executives on Golden Globes Fate: HFPA is ‘Absolutely Committed to Meaningful Change’

NBC is counting on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to make the reforms necessary to allow the network to resume carrying the Golden Globe Awards. Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal’s chairman of entertainment networks, told reporters Friday that the company believes the Globes will eventually return to NBC’s air. Last week, NBCU took the extraordinary step of scrapping its annual Globes telecast that would have aired in January 2022 amid the growing scandal about the lack of diversity and questionable ethical activities of HFPA members.
CelebritiesFox News

Celebrities react to HFPA, Golden Globes controversy

Stars in Hollywood are speaking out amid the heightened controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the recent cancellation of next year's Golden Globes. The HFPA, which puts on the awards show each year, has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates. It reached...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Parasite’ Producer Neon Will Boycott Golden Globes Until HFPA Reforms Reflect ‘They Are Living in the 21st Century’

Add Neon to the growing list of companies boycotting the Golden Globes. The indie studio behind “Parasite” and “I, Tonya” minced no words about what it sees as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s failures to enact meaningful reforms in the wake of a Los Angeles Times report that revealed that the group had no Black members. That story also documented a history of ethical lapses by the organization’s roughly 90 members, that included accepting gifts and junket travel from studios, as well as its questionable payment of members to sit on committees.
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation

Hours after NBC made public its decision to cancel its coverage of the Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared that transformational changes remains their top priority. AceShowbiz - Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials have responded to NBC bosses scrapping coverage of the 2022 Golden Globes by announcing a two-month set...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Golden Globes Controversy: HFPA Members Reeling After NBC Pulls the Plug

The future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in question for months, ever since the Los Angeles Times exposed its loose financial practices and lack of diversity. But with NBC’s announcement on Monday that it would not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022, it began to seem that the HFPA might not survive the crisis.
CelebritiesWKTV

Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes Awards in protest of HFPA

Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday. Cruise won the best actor Globes for his performances in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990, and the best supporting actor award for "Magnolia" in 2000.
Entertainment1051thebounce.com

NBC Will Not Air The 2022 Golden Globes, HFPA Must Correct Their Issues

NBC announced that it will not broadcast the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes ceremony in 2022, but hope to bring it back in 2023. As we earlier reported, the 87-member HFPA organization has been immersed in issues ranging from preferential treatment sought and received by its members to lack of racial representation in its ranks; there are no Black members.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

HFPA Responds to NBC Dropping 2022 Golden Globes

In the aftermath of NBC’s decision to not air the Golden Globe Awards in 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association issued the following statement — which includes a detailed timeline for enacting reforms — on Monday afternoon. See the statement below. Regardless of the next air date of the Golden...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Golden Globes 2022 Canceled by NBC Amid Mounting HFPA Scandals

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards have been canceled by NBC as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tries to reform amid mounting controversy. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said the Comcast-owned network this morning in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
TV & Videosthenerdstash.com

NBC Will Not Air the 2022 Golden Globes Amidst HFPA Criticism

NBC will not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes amidst criticism against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity among its members. The decision comes despite the HFPA announcing potential reforms to change their work environment. These reforms were not received well and were addressed as superficial by Time’s Up and have resulted in three big studios distancing themselves from the organization.
New York City, NYKABC

HFPA Outlines Changes After NBC Announces They Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes

(New York, NY) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is laying out a timeline of reforms it plans to take after N. TMZ reports HTPA says their top priority is “implementing transformative change as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible.” The organization says they are starting the changes this week by beginning the process of adding 20 new members. They also revealed they are planning to hire a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consultant. An NBC spokesperson says the network believes the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, but change takes “time and work.”
TV & VideosDeadline

Golden Globes 2022 Canceled On NBC As HFPA Struggles To Reform To Hollywood’s Stipulations

There will be no Golden Globes in 2022 on NBC, as the besieged HFPA continues to falter in reforming itself to the satisfaction of Hollywood studios and stakeholders. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said the Comcast-owned network this morning. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
TravelPosted by
Variety

HFPA Reveals Timeline for Reform Goals, ‘Regardless of the Next Air Date of the Golden Globes’

After a frenzied Monday in which NBC canceled its telecast of the 2022 Golden Globes and WarnerMedia joined Netflix and Amazon Studios in boycotting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Globes, the HFPA has revealed its time frame for “implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible,” which it said “remains the top priority for our organization.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Dirty Robber Taps Jasper Thomlinson as Head of Branded Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Dirty Robber has tapped Jasper Thomlinson as the company’s new head of branded content. Reporting to Dirty Robber CEO Chris Uettwiller, Thomlinson will lead the strategic expansion of the division, which had success with the groundbreaking Nike documentary “Breaking2.” It also comes on the heels of the company’s recent Oscar win for its live-action short film “Two Distant Strangers,” a film that was co-directed by Dirty Robber’s Founding Partner and Creative Director Martin Desmond Roe.