PHOTOS: Newton County splash pad ribbon-cutting ceremony

INVITATION TO BID #21-11: GRANADE ROAD SIDEWALKS The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids to furnish all labor, material, and equipment for the Installation of Sidewalks on Granade Road in Rockdale County. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., local time at Rockdale County Department of Transportation, 2570 Old Covington Hwy, Conyers, GA 30012. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Tina Malone at tina.malone@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by the COUNTY. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location. A 5% Bid Bond will be required. A Payment and Performance Bond in the amount of 100% will be required from the awarded vendor. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-34762 5/12 19 2021.