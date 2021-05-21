Davis declares intentions to run for Covington City Council

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ga. — Charika Davis, a lifelong resident of Covington, recently announced her intentions to run for a city council seat, representing the West Ward. “I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for Covington City Council representing the West Ward,” she stated. “I have watched on the sidelines long enough and now is the time for me to act. I look forward to representing everyone in Covington fairly. I will run a campaign with integrity and focus on the people. My motto is ‘Here to serve you.’ I love to serve and the community is at the heart of me running for city council.”

Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton board debates, approves donation to Juneteenth organizers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some county commissioners recently defended a donation to a group organizing an annual Juneteenth observance after hearing they could be opening the door to requests from groups they do not agree with. The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a $1,500 donation to cover an...
Georgia Staterecordpatriot.com

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Conyers, GACovington News

State Board of Education members to host public hearings in Madison, Conyers

The two State Board of Education members representing Newton County will host public hearings Tuesday, May 18. Board members Stan DeJarnett and Lisa Kinnemore will lead the public hearings in Madison and Conyers for residents of the 4th and 10th congressional districts. To determine which congressional district you live in,...
Atlanta, GAatlantaagentmagazine.com

Quinn Residences picks up townhome portion of Covington Town Center for SFR

Atlanta-based single-family rental owner/operator Quinn Residences acquired the 270-townhome section of the Covington Town Center mixed-use development that is currently under construction in Covington. The 131-acre project will also include a movie theater, a Publix supermarket, commercial office space and two flagship Marriott hotels within walking distance, according to a...
Newton County, GACovington News

State to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to...
Covington, GACovington News

Neely Farms project could generate $350 million economic impact in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A mixed-used development project underway in Covington could create a more than $350 million impact in Newton County. Phil Johnson, a local attorney who represents Neely Farms Family Limited Partnership LLLP, said that figure was a rough, yet conservative estimation for Neely Farms, located at 9135 Martin Luther King Ave. (Covington Bypass Road).
Newton County, GACovington News

Former Newton sheriff recalled as "consummate professional"

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown recalled his predecessor, Joe Nichols, asking him in 2020 if a street sign bearing Nichols' name near the sheriff's office’s Alcovy Road headquarters was still in place. "My reply was, 'You built the jail. They named the street after you. It will forever be...
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

District 2 Community Cleanup planned for May 15

COVINGTON - Commissioner Demond Mason and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 2 to give back to the community during the 200th year of Newton County. Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act...
Covington, GASFGate

Septic Tank Service in Covington GA Survives the COVID-19 Economic Impact

COVINGTON, Ga. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. COVID-19 has affected many people over the last year, and businesses have not been spared from this fact. Many industries have suffered in light of this event, and it hasn’t been unheard of to see establishments going under from COVID-19 alone. Luckily, there have been a decent number of companies who have been able to survive the economic impact of this pandemic. Jones Septic Solutions is one of those groups.
Porterdale, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Developer seeks rezoning for The Oaks golf course, plans mixed-use development

PORTERDALE — A rezoning request for 270 acres of The Oaks golf course property has been filed with the Porterdale Planning and Zoning Department. The request seeks to rezone the property in order to redevelop the golf course to include a commercial node at the intersection of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads, develop a residential community, and convert nine holes of the existing golf course to a par three course. According to the application, the residential component will include 142 single-family lots, 190 townhome units and 360 apartment units.
Covington, GACovington News

Newton Chamber announces new membership director

The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce announces that Katie Brunette of Covington will be joining its team as the new Membership Director Monday, May 10. Katie was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, and relocated to Covington in 2016 with her loving husband of 11 years, Geoff Brunette, and daughter, Reagan, 9, that attends Peachtree Academy.
Newton County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joint Development Authority returns $2.6 million to Newton County

COVINGTON — Persistence has begun to pay off for the counties that formed the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. Twenty years after the creation of the authority, the counties that invested in the 1,600-acre business park have recouped their investment. At Tuesday night’s Newton County...
Newton County, GACovington News

BECK: Hats off to JDA for job well done

Years ago, my father had the chance to invest in a few little companies called Yahoo!, Microsoft and Apple, among others, but he took a pass. It’s easy to see, now, how big of a mistake it was to not take the risk, because he would likely be a millionaire if he chose differently. Those businesses are worth billions of dollars today.