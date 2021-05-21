Davis declares intentions to run for Covington City Council

COVINGTON, Ga. — Charika Davis, a lifelong resident of Covington, recently announced her intentions to run for a city council seat, representing the West Ward. “I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for Covington City Council representing the West Ward,” she stated. “I have watched on the sidelines long enough and now is the time for me to act. I look forward to representing everyone in Covington fairly. I will run a campaign with integrity and focus on the people. My motto is ‘Here to serve you.’ I love to serve and the community is at the heart of me running for city council.”