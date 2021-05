The North Florida Bicycle Club will be in the area for one day Sunday, May 23, for its 31st Annual Tour de Forts Classic. More than 700 riders will participate in a variety of rides that start with the 13-mile Family Ride and go all the way to the 100-mile Century Ride. Pre-ride snacks, rest stops with food, water and Gatorade, marked routes, maps, mechanical support, motorcycle safety escorts and a post-ride lunch are all included for the entry fee. The Hastings Rotary Club will be directing riders on their respective routes when they arrive at the North Main Street and Trail intersection. For information, go to tourdeforts.raceroster.com. Please drive with caution when in the area this weekend.