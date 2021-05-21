newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

National Safe Boating Week Begins Saturday

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. The warm weather brings with it many great recreational opportunities. With New York’s abundance of incredible waterways, summer boating season is one we can all look forward to enjoying. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 22 kicks off the Safe Boating Council’s National Safe Boating Week, which runs through Friday, May 28. During this week, it is important to review relevant safety precautions and ensure the season is both fun and safe.

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
780
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Invasive Species#Weather#Free Safety#Water Safety#National Guard#Legislative Column#Assembly#Vhf Channel 16#U S Power Squadron#Summer Boating Season#Proper Boat Care#Boaters#Incredible Waterways#Lake Ontario#Fun#Free Vessel Checks#This Week#Guidelines#Vhf Radios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Mexico, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Casey’s Cottage Opens Memorial Day Weekend

MEXICO, NY – After a hiatus of a year and a half, due to COVID-19, Casey’s Cottage will finally be open to the public again. Admission will be free of charge (though donations are much appreciated) Saturdays and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment beginning Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, as well as the Monday of Memorial Day weekend and the Monday of Labor day Weekend, also from 2 to 4 p.m.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 5/16 – 5/22

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top news stories of this past week. United Way and Burritt Motors are on their way to recruiting 80 volunteers for the May 26, 2021 Day of Caring, which focuses on assisting homebound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area. Volunteers will help spruce up and make minor house repairs for 10 homes including painting, trimming, mulching, planting flowers and other outdoor needs to assist the resident. Full story here.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fishing Reports for May 20th, 2021

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. Spring and summer mean bass on the Oswego River. Anglers also target carp, walleye, and pan fish. Occasionally a summer run steelhead or Atlantic salmon is spotted in the mix too. Our recommendation for walleye is...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Single Lane Closures Planned Along State Route 104 In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists today to expect rolling, single lane closures on State Route 104 in Oswego County between the interchange with Interstate 81 in the Town of Parish and the intersection with State Route 13 in the Town of Williamstown, starting Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up 20 to 7,927

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 14, that 20 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,927. There are currently 158 active positive cases. The...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Now Boasts Combined 14 NYS and World Record Fish

Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records. The interview can be viewed on the Oswego County Tourism YouTube channel, @OswegoCountyTourism, and on Facebook @OswegoCountyFishing. Theresa caught her first world...
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton Announces Approved DRI Projects

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced via Facebook last night that state has approved several projects proposed to be funded through the Downtown Revitalization Fund. Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the city in August 2019 to announce it had been chosen to receive the $10 million grant to use for...
Fulton, NYcnybj.com

State announces Fulton, Seneca Falls projects targeted for DRI funding

The state says Fulton will target 16 projects and Seneca Falls will focus on 13 projects with their $10 million awards in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The projects will enhance waterfront amenities, repurpose existing buildings to develop new residential and retail spaces, and support small businesses and industry, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.