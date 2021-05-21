National Safe Boating Week Begins Saturday

MEXICO, NY – After a hiatus of a year and a half, due to COVID-19, Casey’s Cottage will finally be open to the public again. Admission will be free of charge (though donations are much appreciated) Saturdays and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment beginning Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, as well as the Monday of Memorial Day weekend and the Monday of Labor day Weekend, also from 2 to 4 p.m.