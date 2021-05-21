National Safe Boating Week Begins Saturday
Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. The warm weather brings with it many great recreational opportunities. With New York’s abundance of incredible waterways, summer boating season is one we can all look forward to enjoying. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 22 kicks off the Safe Boating Council’s National Safe Boating Week, which runs through Friday, May 28. During this week, it is important to review relevant safety precautions and ensure the season is both fun and safe.oswegocountytoday.com