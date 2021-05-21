Honoring Block Island

My name is Melanie Blane Wilk. For those who don’t really know me, my roots run very deep here as both my maternal and paternal heritage goes back for many, many generations on the island. I have lived on Block Island all my life (so far) and have been witness to the many changes happening to this community; particularly in recent years some of these changes make me feel unsettled. I have a great love of the island which I guess I’ve never really thought about too deeply, other than to know in my soul that I love this place. This is home. For the past 10 years I have been fortunate enough to be able to live on land that has been in my family for almost 100 years. Keeping animals, farming, and my outdoor lifestyle is a joy in my life that I don’t take lightly, for I know that my family has worked hard, tirelessly in fact, throughout the generations to be able to hold on to this property. A task that grows harder and harder.