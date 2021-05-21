Honoring Block Island
With the approach of Memorial Day, thoughts turn to Legion Park, a place that commemorates so much Block Island history. It also played a key role in 2021 as our front line workers—the medical center, the rescue squad, fire department, police, and the American Legion—all did a superb job in protecting us from the global pandemic known as Covid. It was especially fitting to do that at Legion Park midst the monuments honoring the veterans who fought in other global wars, all to protect the common good. As the medical folks administered the vaccines, it was symbolic that they were standing shoulder to shoulder with the bell from the USS Block Island CVE-106, a small aircraft carrier that helped repatriate American and Allied POWs from the enemy’s slave labor camps on Formosa at the end of World War II. Those former prisoners were in dreadful condition, having been mistreated for many months—some for years. Many wore the scars of cruel treatment by prison guards, all were sick and grossly malnourished, emaciated, nothing but skin and bones. The hanger deck of the carrier provided an area for cots to accommodate the rescued, and where medical help, nourishment and compassion, could be rendered as the ship made the initial journey towards freedom, family and home.www.blockislandtimes.com