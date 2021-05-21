newsbreak-logo
Tech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup

 3 days ago

Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector resumed, driven by risk aversion and interest-rate outlooks. The price of digital currency bitcoin resumed its recent crash after regulators in China warned they would rein in "mining" of the currency among other measures to reduce threats to financial stability. In the U.S., there's a proposal for more reporting of bitcoin transfers to the Internal Revenue Service.

HSBC CEO: 'We are not into Bitcoin as an asset class'

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has said that the bank has no plans to offer crypto services. Crypto is too volatile and lacks transparency, according to Quinn. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has said that the banking giant has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer it as an investment vehicle to its clients. That is because crypto is too volatile and lacks transparency, he said.
Investors Are Still Confident in Thematic Tech Even as Prices Plunge

Thematic tech is seeing big price declines, but most investors are not bailing out. It's been a horrible year for the formerly red-hot investment darling, "thematic tech" investing, a catch-all phrase for emerging tech sub-sectors like Cathie Wood's Ark funds, clean energy, cybersecurity, cloud computing and 3D printing. After rocketing...
Bitcoin's biggest corporate investors whipsawed amid volatility

Bitcoin is rebounding Monday after its value was cut in half over the weekend. According to prices tracked by Coindesk, Bitcoin is up about 15% as of Monday afternoon, trading around $37,000 per coin. On Sunday, the world's largest cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $31,000 per coin. Bitcoin's weekend...
Goldman Sachs Flashes Buy Signal for Coinbase Stock

Goldman Sachs analysts have sent out a buy signal for Coinbase's stock, targeting a price of $306. Crypto exchanges like Coinbase experienced record trading volumes during last week's crypto crash. Huobi and OKex shares on the Hong Kong stock market dropped in tandem today as China's crackdown continues. Goldman Sachs...
EXCLUSIVE HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HSBC (HSBA.L) has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe's largest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin,...
Crypto investors to Elon Musk: Please stop tweeting!

New York (CNN Business) — The prices of bitcoin, dogecoin and other digital currencies have plunged more than 40% in recent weeks. While Elon Musk isn't the only reason for the crypto carnage, he certainly isn't helping. Whether it's going on "Saturday Night Live" and joking that dogecoin is a...
The Problem With Bitcoin

Sure, it doesn’t make sense, but no form of money does. The more serious problem is that it’s an environmental disaster. The value of the digital currency Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed since its introduction in 2009, fell 30% in one day on Wednesday. Should that worry anybody?. The mystery of...
XLM Price Prediction: Is Stellar Crypto Worth It?

Investors are relying on the latest forecast models to determine if the current XLM price prediction has real potential. In fact, Stellar Lumens (XLM) is making headlines as one cryptocurrency that will survive the recent crypto crash. So, let’s take a closer look at this promising concept coin and its open network.
Ripple is not behind bitcoin’s energy use FUD, says Ripple CEO.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently responded to the blockchain company’s accusations of spreading Bitcoin energy usage FUD. In a recent reply to Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares, Garlinghouse said: “It’s beyond flattering that you think Ripple is the puppet master behind Elon Musk, countless scientists, governments, crypto enthusiasts, and others who have stated the facts about BTC’s energy use.” However, Ripple CEO maintained his stance on massive bitcoin energy consumption.
Why is the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies falling?

Although the price of bitcoin has partly rebounded after last week's rout, the digital currrency remains well off its April 13 high of nearly $65,000. In early trading on Monday bitcoin fetched $38,477, up 12% from the previous day, according to Coindesk.com. The extreme volatility that has marked bitcoin's emergence...
Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals Bitcoin Investment But Warns Of Regulation Rocking Crypto Markets

Billionaire Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, disclosed at a conference Monday that he owns "some” bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency a better inflation hedge than bonds—marking a notable pivot for the longtime bitcoin skeptic as the market rebounds from a $1.3 trillion crash after climbing 10-fold and adding nearly $2.4 trillion in value over the past year.
Bitcoin crashes, tech’s diversity woes, and how Apple works

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Tomio Geron joins the show to discuss a wild week in the crypto world, and what the U.S. government is trying to do to calm things down. Then, Megan Rose Dickey explains what we've learned from a recent set of tech company diversity reports, and where the industry still has the most work to do. Finally, Nick Statt catches us up on another week of Epic v. Apple, and tells us what happens after the trial wraps up this week.
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2021

Dogecoin is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the market. It started as a joke, and the developer team even abandoned it a few years ago. However, since 2020, Elon Musk started showing an interest in it, and this created excitement around Dogecoin. Dogecoin’s price rose dramatically during the first...
Altcoin Roundup: Bitcoin price crash is a reminder to put fundamentals over fear

In bull and bear markets, wise cryptocurrency investors know that the primary focus should be on project longevity rather than jumping on every short-term price movement. As the crypto ecosystem expands and new sectors arise, protocols that offer the most value to the community stand the best chance at long-term survival and price appreciation.
Bitcoin ends week in volatile flux with China rattling bulls

(May 22): Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as US$33,550 before rebounding to as high as US$37,620. The coin almost hit US$30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at US$49,100.
XRP price – Kevin Ko Explains How Cryptocurrencies Work – The UBJ

XRP price – Kevin Ko Explains How Cryptocurrencies Work – The UBJ. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple XRP, IOTA, Litecoin, NEO, Stellar, and Cardona have been in the limelight of late for being among the best types of cryptocurrencies. It is estimated that over 6700 different cryptocurrencies have been traded since the launch of Bitcoin, which is globally referred to as the main cryptocurrency type.