Tech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup
Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector resumed, driven by risk aversion and interest-rate outlooks. The price of digital currency bitcoin resumed its recent crash after regulators in China warned they would rein in "mining" of the currency among other measures to reduce threats to financial stability. In the U.S., there's a proposal for more reporting of bitcoin transfers to the Internal Revenue Service.www.marketscreener.com