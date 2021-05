On Thursday, May 16, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks indoors in most situations. The news, though a good sign that the COVID-19 vaccines that are available are extremely effective, was met with mixed reactions. For parents of unvaccinated children, and in particular parents of children under 12, who aren’t eligible for any vaccines, the news was met with a collective question mark and shrug.