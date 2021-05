New research highlights the top vertical industries impacted and tactics used by the most active ransomware families resulting in $1.4B in ransom demands. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced its new Ransomware Report featuring analysis of key ransomware trends and details about the most prolific ransomware actors, their attack tactics and the most vulnerable industries being targeted. The Zscaler™ ThreatLabz embedded research team analyzed over 150 billion platform transactions and 36.5 billion blocked attacks between November 2019 and January 2021 to identify emerging ransomware variants, their origins, and how to stop them. The report also outlines a growing risk from “double-extortion” attacks, which are being increasingly used by cybercriminals to disrupt businesses and hold data hostage for ransom.