The suspense continues! Tom Bergeron took to social media to tease his new hosting job, but to fans’ dismay, it sounds like it isn’t Dancing with the Stars. “I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you. I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you,” Bergeron, 65, revealed in a video shared via Twitter on Friday, April 23. “It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”