It's hard to believe that graduation time is already here for so many East Texas high school seniors. The past 9 months have been an exercise in flexibility for this year's graduates. Many started the year having to learn through online classes and Zoom meetings. Then, a few more months into the school year, some schools decided to give students the option of at-home or in-class learning. Then, after Christmas, most schools had already transitioned into all classes to be held on school grounds.