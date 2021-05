DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart’s first airshow, Thunder over Dalhart, is aimed at reviving the city’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want our community in better shape,” said Dalhart Mayor, Justin Moore. “COVID did have an effect on Dalhart like it did on other communities, and we want to come out of this in much better shape than [we were in] when we went in.”