What did the Carolina Panthers reportedly turn down from the Chicago Bears to move down from No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft?. There was plenty of intrigue regarding the Carolina Panthers and exactly what they were going to do from the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team wasn’t ruling out drafting a quarterback if one fell into their laps despite acquiring Sam Darnold via trade from the New York Jets, which was clearly a smokescreen for a team to come in with a substantial offer to move up the draft board.