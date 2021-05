A group of senators on Wednesday evening introduced legislation to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service, matching a reform bill that has already gained momentum in the House. The measure has significant bipartisan backing, with 10 Democratic and 10 Republican senators lending their names to it. Both parties and both chambers see eye to eye on the bill, marking a major development on the path to finally passing postal legislation, something Congress has tried and failed to accomplish for a decade. Previous iterations of postal reform have foundered after the House and Senate failed to come together on a unified vision. The House Oversight and Reform Committee passed the bill last week.