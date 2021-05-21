South Haven Not Bringing Back Lifeguards

A new camera is now live on SouthHavenLight.org to give people a unique, live, and controlable view of the South Haven lighthouse. The South Haven Historical Association worked with IT with the city for the 360-degree camera that is mounted on the catwalk. The viewer is able to operate the camera for a 360 degree customized view of all that is happening in every direction. That includes the lighthouse, the catwalk and everything from the sunset to the river to the beaches. The South Haven lighthouse has been a beacon to boaters since 1872. The current lighthouse replaced the original wooden tower in 1903. The catwalk is original and one of only four remaining on the Michigan shore. The lighthouse was acquired by the Historical Association of South Haven in 2012.