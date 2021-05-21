South Haven Not Bringing Back Lifeguards
There will remain no lifeguards on the beaches of South Haven this summer. By a 5-2 vote, the South Haven Beach Safety Committee is not recommending bringing the program back after more than two decades. The reasons it was cut were liability and how much it cost for insurance They did send a plan to expand beach monitoring by South Haven Area Emergency Services. SHAES currently changes the flags based on water conditions and checks the throw bags and life preserver rings on the pier.www.wsjm.com