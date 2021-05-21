Camdenton Teacher of the Week: Scott Miller

Emma Price, a Camdenton High School senior and her father, Matt Price, attended the Missouri School Boards Association dinner on April 20, 2021. Many of you may remember her grandfather, Charles Price who taught at Camdenton High School in the mid 1990's. At this meeting Emma was awarded the $1000 John T. Belcher Scholarship. Her essay competed with 14 other essays in the Region 8 area. Being a regional winner, her essay goes on to complete with the other 16 statewide Belcher winners for an additional scholarship. Students were asked to answer the question, “What did you learn from this Covid-19 pandemic experience and what should school district do to prepare if this were to happen again.”