newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

Camdenton Teacher of the Week: Scott Miller

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm are recognizing Scott Miller, the Marine and Power Sports instructor at Lake Career & Technical Center. “Mr. Miller has worked diligently this year to develop business and industry partnerships for his students. He also led the LCTC’s role in the State SkillsUSA virtual competition platform. Additionally, Mr. Miller is always willing to lend a hand to his fellow teachers when they are in need. And that is why, this week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Scott Miller, Marine and Power Sports instructor as the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.”

www.lakeexpo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Miller, MO
Camdenton, MO
Government
Camdenton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Smith Law Firm#Lctc#State#Marine And Power Sports#Mr Miller#Power Sports Instructor#This Week#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Lawrence County, MOMonett Times

Witt-Schulte named LawCo E-911 executive director

June 12 is final day at Monett-Lawrence County 9-1-1 Bonnie Witt-Schulte, director of the Monett-Lawrence County 9-1-1 Emergency Services and city of Monett Office of Emergency Management, has announced her resignation from the city, effective June 12, as she prepares to take the helm as executive director of the new Lawrence County E-911, beginning July 5.
Pierce City, MOMonett Times

News in brief

Camp Barnabas is coming back for the 2021 summer. In addition to facility improvements, the camp is implementing a staggered, drive-through arrival plan and alternating activity schedules. Those who would like to sign up as a camper, missionary volunteer or summer staffer still have time to do so by visiting CampBarnabas.org.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

Dogwood Elementary School Announces New Assistant Principal

The Camdenton R-III School District has announced the appointment of Lu Tana Griffin as Assistant Principal of Dogwood Elementary School. Griffin is currently a Kindergarten teacher at Dogwood Elementary and began her teaching career in Camdenton in 2009. She has also served as a substitute administrator in the district as well as numerous other roles in the areas of curriculum and instruction.
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

Camdenton R-III appoints Jhonna Keller as Director of Afterschool Services

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Jhonna Keller as the Director of Afterschool Services. Mrs. Keller is currently serving as a counselor for Pekin Community Schools in Packwood, Iowa. She has also served as a counselor at Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa, Iowa. She has also served as a Director of Human Resources in the private sector.
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

Cherie Sommer, FNP-BC, joins Lake Regional Express Care

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Cherie Sommer, FNP-BC, to Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton on a full-time basis. Sommer joined the clinic part-time in January 2021. “Sommer is an attentive, skillful provider, and we are grateful to now have her on the team providing full-time care...
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

Camdenton R-III senior Emma Price awarded $1000 John T. Belcher Scholarship

Emma Price, a Camdenton High School senior and her father, Matt Price, attended the Missouri School Boards Association dinner on April 20, 2021. Many of you may remember her grandfather, Charles Price who taught at Camdenton High School in the mid 1990's. At this meeting Emma was awarded the $1000 John T. Belcher Scholarship. Her essay competed with 14 other essays in the Region 8 area. Being a regional winner, her essay goes on to complete with the other 16 statewide Belcher winners for an additional scholarship. Students were asked to answer the question, “What did you learn from this Covid-19 pandemic experience and what should school district do to prepare if this were to happen again.”
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Lutheran Women attend Spring Rally

The Lutheran Women's Missionary League of the Sedalia Zone conducted its Spring Rally with the theme "New Life Springs Forth " at Faith Lutheran Church on April 13 in Warsaw. It was hosted by Peace Lutheran Church, Camdenton and Faith Lutheran, Warsaw. There were 48 in attendance. The opening prayer...