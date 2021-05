Hicks (wrist) will be on anti-inflammatories for about a week before deciding whether to undergo surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks was placed on the injured list last Saturday after being diagnosed with a torn wrist tendon sheath. There has been hope that the outfielder can avoid surgery, but much will depend on how his wrist responds to the cycle of medication. Should he need surgery, Hicks could be out for the remainder of the season, Justin Shackil of Sirius XM reports.