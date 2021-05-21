newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

WGLT's Grow: Taking Care Of Damaged Trees

wglt.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have oak trees on your property that have been damaged by winter storms?. On this week's episode of Grow, Sarah and Murph discuss how to take care of damaged trees. Murph gives advice to a listener who asked about damage done to his oak trees from winter storms. Listen to learn some tips on how to keep you and your family stay safe when you have damaged trees on your property.

www.wglt.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Winter Storms#Tree Care#Lawn Care#Health Care#Wglt#Fs Custom Turf#Evergreen Fs#Evergreen Fs#Damaged Trees#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningQuad-Cities Times

Revive a lawn

Is your grass ridden with patchy clumps of weeds, unsightly bare spots or areas of hard, compacted soil? If the answer is yes, your lawn needs a makeover, and some TLC to restore it to lush green turf. It won’t be a weekend wonder, because your grass requires continued attention, but in one growing season you’ll be amazed at what a little care and feeding can do. This kind of care is best suited for a homeowner who’s around regularly to feed, water and nurture the new growth, rather than a landscaper who would have to make return visits.
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Horticulture Hotline: Taking care of mulching

Pine straw is in short supply. Should I color my mulch with a spray dye to give it a new look?. Here are a few general facts about mulch. In the old days, the recommendations were the more mulch the better up to 6-8 inches. The latest research only recommends 2-3 inches.
GardeningHill Country Passport

Lichens and Other Things That Grow on Trees

Lichens are composite organisms made up of a fungus and usually a green alga, or sometimes a cyanobacterium. Many different species of fungi and different species of algae may combine into a number of different shapes and colors of lichens. They can be found in rainforests, on the arctic tundra, and in deserts.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Pink Lemonade Blueberry Shrubs

The Pink Lemonade (Vaccinium 'Pink Lemonade') is a unique blueberry bush hybrid. There are four types of blueberry plants: northern highbush, southern highbush, rabbiteye, and lowbush. Northern highbush blueberries are hardy in USDA Zones 4 through 7 and bear large fruits. Southern highbush blueberries bear large fruits while hardy in Zones 7 through 10. Lowbush blueberries, bearing smaller fruits, have more of a groundcover growth habit. Blueberry 'Pink Lemonade' is a rabbiteye blueberry. Rabbiteye varieties are more compact.
GardeningShawnee News-Star

Hort Q&A: What do do with damaged trees

What should I do about my damaged trees and shrubs? Rehabilitation or Removal?. Our office is getting calls daily about the winter damage we have received in our landscapes the last six months. And please, do call with those questions! Texas A and M had a really good article that the Tree Bank Foundation shared on Facebook this week. I shared it to our page: https://www.facebook.com/texasforestservice/photos/a.10150109293472176/10159963119732176/ The consensus of many experts across our region is to wait and see. It is very hard to do this for some. Before you fire up the chainsaws, give the trees some time. Fall is a great time to plant, so waiting now to evaluate and following up with fall re-planting would be best. Many are slow to leaf out, but we are starting to see progress. Many hollies, nandina, and others are beginning the road to re-leafing. The upper branches may appear dead, and some may be, but many left in place are beginning to grow from lateral buds along the branches.
Gardeningifallsjournal.com

It's time to grow up

There are some advantages to growing your garden up instead of out. Trellises are a fun way to add a second dimension to your vegetable garden. The trellis of my choosing is the standard cattle or hog panel that can be purchased at our local farm stores. They come in sixteen-foot lengths. Cattle panels are typically 52” tall while hog panels are 34” tall. Put one on top of the other with a small amount of space and you can make an 8-foot fence. This is the only 100% certain way to keep deer out of a garden. The panels can be hung on two 12-foot posts with eight lag screws to create an easily removable fence. A 24-foot section of cattle/hog panel can be made by fastening together one and one-half panels with cable clamps; however, these are heavy and awkward to handle.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Holy Basil

Holy basil doesn’t make your pesto divine. It isn’t even the same species of basil used in your favorite Italian dishes at all. Holy Basil or Tulsi can be two different herbs, Ocimum gratissimum, or Ocimum tenuiflorum. The wonder herb holy basil often called “The Queen of Herbs,” is native to Africa or Asia and is commonly used in Ayurveda (Traditional Indian medicine) to make healing teas, oils, and poultices.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

5 Simple Steps to Grow an Avocado Tree from a Pit

Just about any dish can benefit from avocados. Whether you'd like to take omelets, salads, sandwiches or smoothie recipes to the next level, nutrient-rich avocados are a great choice. This heart-healthy fruit (yep, believe it or not, it's a fruit) is beyond versatile, making it the perfect food staple. And...
Gardeningncadvertiser.com

9 drought-tolerant plants for any outdoor space

Drought-tolerant plants have many benefits, whether you’re in a drought (hello, California) or just bad at remembering to water them. These hardy plants can survive on minimal water, which saves you water and time and money. Whether you have a garden or just a small balcony, if you’re looking to own plants that can withstand a hot summer (or many of them), here are nine drought-tolerant plants to consider.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Environmentiowapublicradio.org

Caring For Newly Planted Trees

Good care can help newly planted trees grow strong and withstand damage later in their life. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh about the care and support trees need in the weeks, months and even years following planting. Iowa State University Horticulturist, Cindy Haynes, joins the program to answer listener questions about plants and gardens.
GardeningFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Don't till your garden unless you have to

Lake Minchumina — Although I enjoy the substantial job of tilling our large garden, recently I’ve been reading about the benefits of no-till gardening, and I’m almost always in favor of it. Yet I have always tilled, am tilling this year, and tilling shall continue to be one of my Brobdingnagian chores every spring for the foreseeable future.
GardeningBrainerd Dispatch

What can I do about exposed tree roots?

A: A tree’s root system is much shallower than we often consider. Tree roots spread more horizontally than deep, with most roots contained in the upper 1 to 2 feet of soil, radiating out from the tree. As trees age and roots thicken, it’s natural for parts of larger roots...
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Plan your garden to reduce risk of pests

Rotate the crops in your vegetable garden to control pest problems. This is the easiest way to practice organic, integrated pest management gardening. Many insects and diseases attack vegetables within the same plant family. By planting vegetables from a different family in a problem area, you minimize the chances for a repeat infection. The basic families include cabbage (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, radishes and turnips); cucumber (gourds, melons, squashes and cucumbers); nightshade (eggplant, potatoes, tomatoes and peppers); goosefoot (spinach and beets); onion (leeks, garlic and onions); legume (peas and beans), and the carrot, celery and parsnip group.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.