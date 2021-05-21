newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner denies being in an open relationship with Travis Scott

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her relationship status with Travis Scott — sort of. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 23, tweeted on Friday, “You guys really just make up anything,” alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article reading “Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott ‘rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!).”

pagesix.com
#Open Relationship#Friendship#Kylie Cosmetics#Hollywood#Daily Mail#The Dailly Mail#Dating#Rumors#Star#Relationship Status
