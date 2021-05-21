newsbreak-logo
Kabak sets out his stall with Liverpool yet to decide on defender’s future

By Sam Charlton
TEAMtalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzan Kabak has made clear where he wants to be playing his football next season as his loan spell with Liverpool nears an end. Kabak joined the Reds in January to provide some much needed defensive cover. With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip unavailable, the Turk was drafted in to to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options at the back. The 21-year-old made the move from Germany, where he had been playing for Schalke.

