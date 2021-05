In November of 2020, Draft Diamonds said that Robert Rochell had the potential to be as good, if not better, than Jalen Ramsey. Rob Rang named Rochell the top CB sleeper in the draft. Such lofty praise isn't entirely unwarranted. In terms of Combine testing, Rochell is a virtual carbon copy of Ramsey. The elite athleticism and physical tools are there for Rochell to someday become a top NFL cover corner. So, if his ceiling is so high and the NFL teams are so hungry for CBs, how did Rochell manage to fall all the way to the Rams in the late 4th round, pick 130 overall?