Bruno Mars becomes first artist to achieve five RIAA diamond songs
Multiple GRAMMY Award winner Bruno Mars has made history as the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles. Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” have both been diamond certified, selling and streaming over 10 million copies and bringing his total certifications to five. This follows the diamond certifications of “Just the Way You Are, “Grenade,” and “Uptown Funk! with Mark Ronson. Furthermore, “Just the Way You Are” is 12x multi-platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” are 11x multi-platinum, and “Grenade” and “That’s What I Like” are 10x multi-platinum.themusicuniverse.com